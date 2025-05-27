IDF: Two New Aid Sites in Gaza Begin Operations, Delivering Food to Thousands in Rafah

The IDF announces that two of four recently established aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip began operations today, delivering food packages to thousands of Palestinian families.

The aid sites are being operated by a private American security company, while the IDF secures the surrounding area.

Three of the distribution sites are located in the Tel Sultan area of southern Gaza’s Rafah, while the fourth is in the Netzarim Corridor area, south of Gaza City. The two sites that began operations today are in Rafah.