IDF Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Commander Khalil Hatib, Linked to Deadly RPG Attack on Israeli Troops


ELIMINATED: The IDF and Shin Bet reported that Khalil Abed al-Nasser Mohammad Hatib, a senior Hamas commander was killed in a targeted drone strike over the weekend. Hatib led a Hamas cell responsible for a deadly RPG attack on January 22, 2024, which killed 21 Israeli soldiers, marking the highest single-day death toll for IDF forces in the Gaza war.

Hatib’s cell ambushed IDF troops by firing rocket-propelled grenades at two fortified buildings causing catastrophic losses. The IDF’s 414th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit identified Hatib on Friday, leading to a drone strike that eliminated him.



