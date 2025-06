YERUSHALYIM: The Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry is gearing up to host over 100,000 people at hospitality tents along the route to the Kosel for Shavuos. The preparations include vast supplies: 150,000 water bottles, 30,000 popsicles, 150,000 pastries, 400 kg of sugar and coffee, 7,000 liters of grape juice, and 20,000 copies of Megilas Rus.