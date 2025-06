In 2024, Israel’s defense exports soared to a record $14.795 billion, a 13% increase from the previous year, driven by the proven effectiveness of its systems during the war, with Europe (54%), Asia-Pacific (23%), Abraham Accords countries (12%), and North America (9%) as top buyers, and air defense systems (48%), armor (9%), space tech (8%), radar/electronic warfare (8%), aircraft/avionics (8%), and optics (6%) leading the exports.