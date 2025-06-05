Elon Musk Announces SpaceX Dragon Decommissioning After Trump Contract Threats

Elon Musk says SpaceX will decommission Dragon spacecraft after Trump threat

Elon Musk said SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft “immediately” because of threats by President Donald Trump to cancel government contracts with Musk’s businesses.

Musk’s announcement on his social media site X escalated a war of words with Trump that began after the Tesla CEO criticized the major tax bill being pushed by the Republican president.

A SpaceX Dragon capsule brought two NASA astronauts back to Earth in March after they were stranded for months at the International Space Station by a Boeing Starliner capsule.