Trump Warns Musk Over Democratic Funding, Pushes Agenda Bill, and Sets US-China Trade Talks

The latest on Trump’s presidency

• Trump-Musk rift: President Donald Trump said Elon Musk will “pay the consequences” if he chooses to fund Democratic candidates to challenge Republicans who vote for the president’s sweeping agenda bill.

• Agenda bill: GOP leaders maintain Trump’s bill is on track to land on the president’s desk by July 4, but some conservatives are warning that Musk’s opposition could have an impact.

• Trade talks: US and Chinese officials will meet in London on Monday to discuss trade between the two nations, according to Trump.