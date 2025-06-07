Kilmar Abrego Garcia Returned to US, Faces Charges for Transporting Undocumented Migrants

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was returned to the United States to face criminal charges months after he was deported to a prison in his native El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia has been indicted in federal court in Tennessee on a charge related to transporting undocumented migrants within the United States.

The indictment alleges that Abrego Garcia and others from 2016 through 2025 “conspired to bring undocumented aliens to the United States from countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador, and elsewhere, ultimately passing through Mexico before crossing into Texas.”