A fire broke out on Sunday on the roof of a building on Or Elchanan Street in Jerusalem’s Romema neighborhood, near the Or Elchanan Yeshiva. A worker, who was repairing an air conditioner at the site, was moderately injured with burns.

MDA paramedics and EMTs provided medical treatment and evacuating a man, approximately 40 years old, in moderate condition with burns to his upper body, to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.