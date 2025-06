๐Ÿšจ LAKEWOOD ALERTS IS COVERING THE ADIREI MAAMAD LIVE. SIGN UP NOW TO STAY UPDATED!

Harav Malkiel just announced that Adirei Hatorah will once again be raising the stipend for kollel avreichem!