UPDATE: The Levaya for Yaakov Yisroel Jurkansky, an einikel of Hagaon Harav Elya Ber Wachtfogel, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva of South Fallsburg, who was tragically killed in an accident in the Catskills on Wednesday afternoon, will take place at approximately 8:00 PM at the Har Shalom Beis HaChaim in Airmont. Besuros Tovois!