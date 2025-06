🚨 DEVELOPING IN CROWN HEIGHTS: A large group of around 200 young black teens are currently on Eastern Parkway and Nostrand as well as on Troy Avenue “looking for trouble”. Many are wearing masks. Sources tell YWN that the NYPD and Crown Heights Shomrim have a massive response and are working to ensure the safety of the community. An NYPD chopper is hovering overhead as well. If you see anything suspicious, please call Crown Heights Shomrim immediately at 718-774-3333.