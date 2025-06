The Israeli Air Force has destroyed 70 Iranian air defense batteries since the start of the IDF’s operation in Iran, according to the military.

In the first 24 hours of the operation early Friday, over 40 Iranian air defense systems were struck, according to the IDF, giving the IAF air supremacy over western Iran and Tehran.

Since then, another 30 systems have been targeted in waves of strikes, opening up a path for IAF fighter jets and drones to operate deeper within Iran, the military says.