Trump Convenes National Security Team on Iran, U.S. Plans Evacuations from Israel

Trump meets with national security team on Iran as U.S. prepares to evacuate citizens from Israel

President Donald Trump is meeting with his national security team in the White House Situation Room for the second time in two days, as he considers whether to order a military strike against Iran amid its ongoing conflict with Israel.

The meeting began shortly before 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, a White House official told NBC News.

Meanwhile, his administration has begun preparing for large-scale evacuations of Americans who want to leave Israel.