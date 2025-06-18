Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Convenes National Security Team on Iran, U.S. Plans Evacuations from Israel


Trump meets with national security team on Iran as U.S. prepares to evacuate citizens from Israel

President Donald Trump is meeting with his national security team in the White House Situation Room for the second time in two days, as he considers whether to order a military strike against Iran amid its ongoing conflict with Israel.

The meeting began shortly before 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, a White House official told NBC News.

Meanwhile, his administration has begun preparing for large-scale evacuations of Americans who want to leave Israel.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WSJ: Trump Privately Approved Attack Plans For Iran But Has Withheld Final Order

IDF Strikes Over 20 Nuclear And Military Targets in Tehran

TRAGEDY IN ANTWERP: 8-Year-Old Yehuda Alter Weiss A”H Killed in Police Crash on His Way to School

Iran’s Jews Fearful As Israel Pounds The Regime: “People Vanished”

Mike Huckabee Issues Notice To Americans In Israel Wanting To Evacuate

HY’D: Staff Sgt. Stav Halfon, 20, Killed by Sniper Fire in Southern Gaza

Iran Rejects Trump’s Negotiation Claims, Slams “Cowardly” Threats

NEGOTIATIONS OR ESCAPE? Three Iranian Government Aircraft Head To Oman

Trump Stares Down Iran: “Good Luck,” He Says, As The Supreme Leader Rejects His Demand For Unconditional Surrender

COURT RULING: New York Court Of Appeals Decides Yeshiva Case

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network