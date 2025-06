🚨 VICIOUS ASSAULT IN BORO PARK – SUSPECT CAUGHT! A person was viciously assaulted this afternoon near 16th Avenue and 51st Street in Boro Park. The suspect tried to flee the scene, but Boro Park Shomrim volunteers immediately sprang into action, coordinating with the NYPD to track him down. Within minutes, the suspect was arrested several blocks away at 13th Avenue and 53rd Street. A fast, fearless, and flawless response by Shomrim and NYPD brought a violent attacker to justice.

Your browser does not support the video tag.