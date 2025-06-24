Israel Confirms Daily Direct Talks with Syrian Regime, Eyes Normalization

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi has confirmed that Israel is holding daily direct talks with the Syrian regime and is exploring the possibility of normalization between the two countries, Israel Hayom reports.

Speaking on Monday, Hanegbi acknowledged remarks he made during a closed-door session of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday.

“There is direct daily dialogue at all levels between Israel and the regime in Syria. I am leading it with political officials there,” Hanegbi reportedly said, according to the Hebrew outlet.