UPDATE: Catskills Hatzalah is transporting a 5 year old child from a near drowning at Zimmerman Estates in Loch Sheldrake to Catskill Regional (Harris) Medical Center. Sources tell Catskills Scoop that Bichasdei Hashem, the child was alert and crying at the scene when being transported by Hatzalah Paramedics. A name for Tehillim will be published when it becomes available to us.

