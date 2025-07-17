Shas Ministers Resign from Netanyahu Government Following Torah Council Decision



The ministers of Shas began to submit their letters of resignation from the government to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday morning in accordance with the decision of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas on Wednesday.

The first to resign were Religious Services Minister Michael Malkieli and Welfare Minister Ya’akov Margi.

Shortly later, the other Shas ministers submitted their resignation letters, including Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, Health Minister Uriel Busso, Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur, Deputy Agricultural Minister Moshe Abutbul, and Minister in the Education Ministry Chaim Biton