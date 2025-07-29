VISIT LAKEWOOD APARTMENT RENTALS TODAY!!!

Beautiful Mansion Available:
Belvedere Lane (Somerset Area)
6 Bedrooms
5 Bathrooms
Over 5k sq. ft. Of living space
Big bedrooms
Custom study
Speaker system throughout home
Pesach kitchen
Extremely spacious
Large backyard with 2 decks, lots of open grass space, and an all year around heated pool!
Beautiful cul de sac
Near shopping and shuls
Additional private studio apartment available on main floor (bedroom, bathroom, Kitchenette, separate ac, etc.)
Available Immediately!
Reach out today for an amazing price!
917-620-3820
