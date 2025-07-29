VISIT LAKEWOOD APARTMENT RENTALS TODAY!!!

Beautiful Mansion Available:

Belvedere Lane (Somerset Area)

6 Bedrooms

5 Bathrooms

Over 5k sq. ft. Of living space

Big bedrooms

Custom study

Speaker system throughout home

Pesach kitchen

Extremely spacious

Large backyard with 2 decks, lots of open grass space, and an all year around heated pool!

Beautiful cul de sac

Near shopping and shuls

Additional private studio apartment available on main floor (bedroom, bathroom, Kitchenette, separate ac, etc.)

Available Immediately!

Reach out today for an amazing price!

917-620-3820

