Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Ambassador: We Are Not Starving Gaza, Aid Will Continue


Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. stated that Israel is not and will not starve the population of Gaza, emphasizing that the country will continue to send humanitarian aid into the region even as it pursues its military campaign to eliminate Hamas.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: What Did Menachem Begin Say About A Palestinian State? (Nothing Has Changed In 40 Years)

New Poll: Mamdani Crushes Cuomo, Adams, and Sliwa in Landslide Projections

WATCH: Knesset Speaker Plays Video Of “Death To Israel” At UN; Iran, Yemen & PA Delegates Storm Out

EVIL BBC: Leaked Memo Tells Staff To Blame Israel “Regardless Of Facts”

$6.13 MILLION: UCLA to Pay Millions After Enabling “Jew Exclusion Zone” During Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests

“No Justification”: France Slams Spain Over Removal of Jewish Minors from Flight Over Singing in Hebrew

Sen. Cotton: “Israel Has No Responsibility To Provide Aid To Its Enemy During A War”

8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Unleashes Tsunami on Coasts of Russia, Japan, and Alaska

NYT “Clarifies” Libelous Photo On Little-Known Account; Bennett: “This Is A Modern-Day Blood Libel”

ARSON ARREST: Suspect Nabbed in Politically‑Motivated Firebombing of Adas Shul in Melbourne Australia

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network