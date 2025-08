NASA aims to beat China and Russia in race to build a nuclear reactor on the moon

• NASA should be ready to launch a small nuclear power plant to the moon by late 2029, the space agency’s interim chief said.

• Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who is also serving as NASA’s acting administrator, warned that China and Russia are aiming to deploy a reactor by the mid-2030s.

• Duffy ordered NASA to issue a request for proposals for the reactor within 60 days.