MAILBAG: I Should Have Never Eaten That Food, And Nor Should Have You, Either

The 9 Days have passed, and I’m left with a gnawing sense of discomfort.

Yes, the food was incredible—elevated, creative, and, frankly, delicious. “9 Days Cuisine,” as some have dubbed it, was in a league of its own: gourmet dairy, elegant fish dishes, beautifully plated entrees—many far surpassing the standard offerings of the rest of the year. And no, I didn’t attend any siyumim to get around the meat restriction.

But somewhere between the truffle mac-and-cheese and the sesame-crusted salmon, something hit me: What am I doing?

Yes, it’s technically within the bounds of halacha. But is this really what the 9 Days are supposed to be about?

Halacha tells us not to eat meat during this period as an expression of mourning. And how have we responded? By turning dairy into a culinary art form—going above and beyond, not just to substitute, but to indulge.

It’s as if we’ve outwitted the spirit of aveilus with upscale menus and decadent takeout. In our rush to upgrade our meals, did we completely lose the point?

We are mourning the destruction of the Beis Hamikdash. We are meant to feel its absence. And yet, here we are—comforting ourselves not with introspection or restraint, but with soufflés and sushi.

I’m disappointed in myself. I missed the moment. I allowed a time of mourning to turn into a celebration of culinary creativity.

Hopefully, we will not have the 9 Days next year and we will instead be celebrating the rebuilding of the Beis Hamikdash with Mashiach, bimheira b’yameinu. But if, chas v’shalom, we find ourselves in this time again, let’s look in the mirror. Let’s ask ourselves whether we’re treating this period with the seriousness it deserves.

Signed,

A.M.

