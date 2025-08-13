Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BIKE4CHAI 2025 KICK OFF!


BIKE4CHAI 2025 KICK-OFF! Bike4Chai launched this morning, with riders pedaling through scenic New Jersey and Pocono routes, supported by rest stops, supplies, and full SAG, mechanical, and medical assistance.

On Thursday, the final 10 miles will pass through downtown Monticello, riding past camps and bungalow colonies as spectators line the streets to cheer them on. The ride will conclude at The World’s Greatest Finish Line at Monticello Motor Club, with riders taking a lap together on the famous racetrack alongside Camp Simcha campers. (Photo credits: Lenny Groysman)



