Trump Admin Halts Gaza Visas Following Laura Loomer Questions

Trump administration halts visas for people from Gaza after Laura Loomer questions arrivals

A day after conservative activist Laura Loomer posted videos on social media of children from Gaza arriving in the U.S. for medical treatment and questioning how they got visas, the State Department said it was halting all visitor visas for people from Gaza pending a review.

The State Department said Saturday the visas would be stopped while it looks into how “a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas” were issued in recent days. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday told “Face the Nation” on CBS that the action came after ”outreach from multiple congressional offices asking questions about it.”

Rubio said there were “just a small number” of the visas issued to children in need of medical aid but that they were accompanied by adults.