Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

White House Hosts Split Meetings with Zelensky, European Leaders on Ukraine Security


How tomorrow’s White House meetings are expected to be broken up:

Tomorrow’s major gathering of European leaders at the White House will be broken into parts, according to people familiar with the planning.

United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to meet individually with their delegations first.

Then, they are expected to join a larger group session and potentially a lunch with the other European leaders coming to Washington, DC.

The topics expected to be discussed are Russia’s demands on land concessions and the contours of security guarantees for Ukraine — including how the US will be involved.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Evyatar David’s Father Slams Leftist Riots: “This Is A Politically Motivated Protest”

“Make Noise, Don’t Forget Me”: New Hostage Video of Matan Zangauker Released After 681 Days in Captivity

Keffiyeh-Clad Montreal Man Arrested After Caught on Video Threatening to Kill Jewish Resident

LIES, LIES & MORE LIES: Gazan Who Died In Italy From “Starvation” Had Cancer

Melbourne Kehilla Celebrates R’ Berish Aurbach’s 105th Birthday

Yeshiva Bochur Released From Prison After 13 Days: “HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Wanted To Sit With Me In Jail”

Selective Enforcement? “When Chareidim Block Roads, The Police Step On Them As If They’re Cockroaches”

MASS SHOOTING IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Three Dead, 8 Wounded In Early Morning Bloodbath

No AC, No Water In Cell: Released Bochur Describes Conditions In Military Prison [Video]

Hezbollah Vows To Keep Arms, Says Lebanon’s Disarmament Plan Serves Israel

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network