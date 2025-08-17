White House Hosts Split Meetings with Zelensky, European Leaders on Ukraine Security

How tomorrow’s White House meetings are expected to be broken up:

Tomorrow’s major gathering of European leaders at the White House will be broken into parts, according to people familiar with the planning.

United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to meet individually with their delegations first.

Then, they are expected to join a larger group session and potentially a lunch with the other European leaders coming to Washington, DC.

The topics expected to be discussed are Russia’s demands on land concessions and the contours of security guarantees for Ukraine — including how the US will be involved.