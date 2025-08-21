Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

PHOTOS: Satmar Girls Camp in Ulster Heights Welcomes Top Ulster County Officials


This morning, the Satmar Girls Camp in Ulster Heights had the distinguished honor of hosting several high-ranking officials, including the Ulster County Executive, Ulster County District Attorney, Ulster County Sheriff, NYS Police Deputy Superintendent, and the NYS Senator representing Ulster County.

They were warmly welcomed by Reb Dovid Rosenberg, Reb Yankel Richter, Senior Hatzolah volunteer Reb Moshe Richter, Law Enforcement Chaplain Reb Avrum Yakov Freidman, and Reb Chananya Schmilowitz. During their visit, the officials toured the camp facilities and spent time meeting with the campers and staff.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

2 US Students Arrested By Israel Police After Filming Sensitive Security Site

Huckabee: Europe’s Recognition of Palestinian Statehood Sabotaged Ceasefire Talks

9 Babies Died: How 2 Lev Tahor Survivors Helped Dissolve The Cult & Reunite With Their Family

HUGE NEIS: Terrorist Opens Fire On Israeli Civilians; His Gun Jams After 1 Bullet

TEHILLIM: 18-Year-Old Bochur From Monsey In Critical Condition After Electrical Incident In Kerhonkson, NY

WORKER INTIFADA: 18 Arrested at Microsoft Headquarters Protests Over Ties to Israeli Military

Yerushalayim Man Arrested After Seeking Psak From Rav Yitzchak Yosef to Kill Israel’s Anti-Chareidi Attorney General

NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Allies to Face New Corruption Charges as Scandals Mount Amidst Reelection Race

BDE: Petira of R’ Mendel Schechter Z”L of Flatbush, Brother Of Late Chaim Berlin Rosh Yeshiva

Homeland Security Moves Forward on $210 Million Security Package for Shuls and Schools

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network