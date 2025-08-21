PHOTOS: Satmar Girls Camp in Ulster Heights Welcomes Top Ulster County Officials

This morning, the Satmar Girls Camp in Ulster Heights had the distinguished honor of hosting several high-ranking officials, including the Ulster County Executive, Ulster County District Attorney, Ulster County Sheriff, NYS Police Deputy Superintendent, and the NYS Senator representing Ulster County.

They were warmly welcomed by Reb Dovid Rosenberg, Reb Yankel Richter, Senior Hatzolah volunteer Reb Moshe Richter, Law Enforcement Chaplain Reb Avrum Yakov Freidman, and Reb Chananya Schmilowitz. During their visit, the officials toured the camp facilities and spent time meeting with the campers and staff.