Satmar Rebbe Warns on Housing, Community Standards in Kiryas Yoel


During last night’s Yartzeit Tish of the Satmar Rov ZT’L, the Satmar Rebbe Shlita warned that anyone not aligned and following the Kiryas Yoel values in accordance with the Shitah set forth by the Rebbe ZT’L, should not move to the area, stating that the Rebbe ZT’L will hold accountable those who help bring such families in, and reminded that anyone buying property in Kiryas Yoel should not pay more than $250 per square foot, emphasizing that “Yiddish money is not hefker”.

