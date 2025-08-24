NBC: You don’t think Zelensky is the legitimate leader of Ukraine? Putin doesn’t recognize him as the legitimate leader of Ukraine?
Lavrov: No, we recognize him as de facto head of the regime. And in this capacity, we are ready to meet with him.
NBC: You don’t think Zelensky is the legitimate leader of Ukraine? Putin doesn’t recognize him as the legitimate leader of Ukraine?
Lavrov: No, we recognize him as de facto head of the regime. And in this capacity, we are ready to meet with him.
Popular Posts