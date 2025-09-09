IDF Names 4th Soldier Killed In Hamas Ambush As Matan Abramovitz, H’YD

HY’D: The IDF on Tuesday morning named the fourth soldier killed early Monday morning in a Hamas ambush in Gaza City. He was identified as Lt. Matan Abramovitz, Hyd, 21, from Ganei Tikva. He served in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion.
