Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Names 4th Soldier Killed In Hamas Ambush As Matan Abramovitz, H’YD

HY’D: The IDF on Tuesday morning named the fourth soldier killed early Monday morning in a Hamas ambush in Gaza City. He was identified as Lt. Matan Abramovitz, Hyd, 21, from Ganei Tikva. He served in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Mi K’Amcha Yisrael: Amid Heavy Gunfire, Israeli Cab Driver Risks His Life To Aid Elderly Passenger

Ramot Terror Survivor Thinks That The Bus Driver Collaborated With The Terrorists

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 4 IDF Soldiers Killed In Hamas Ambush On Outskirts Of Gaza City

TRAGEDY: Petira of Yisroel Mordechai Goldstone, Z”L, Drowning Victim In Puerto Rico

Israel Threatens “Mighty Hurricane” Of Strikes On Gaza City If Hamas Does Not Lay Down Arms

DAY AFTER OUTRAGEOUS RULING: Netanyahu Slams Supreme Court At Scene Of Ramot Terror Attack

BEN GVIR AT TERROR SCENE: This Was An Act Of Heroism By Chareidim; Calls On Israelis To Arm Themselves

H’YD: These Are The Victims Of The Ramot Terror Attack

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Armed Chareidi Avreich Was First To Fire & Neutralize Ramot Terrorists

HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Sharabani, Rosh Yeshiva of Maor HaTorah, Injured in Ramot Terror Attack

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media