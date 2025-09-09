VISIT LAKEWOOD APARTMENT RENTALS TODAY!!!

Beautiful Brand New Apartment:
Hearthstone / Chateau Area
2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Fully upgraded
Fully furnished
Lots of living space
In a private home
Nice quiet block
Short term
Available immediately
$2,400 (utilities included)
732-239-6494
