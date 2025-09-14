Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Chesed of Flatbush Seeing EXPLOSIVE Growth!

Chesed of Flatbush launched just three years ago to fill a major void in the community, and continues to see explosive growth.

    • COF responds to THOUSANDS of calls each year.
    • 150 volunteers, including dedicated team of nurse practitioners and doctors.
    • 24/7 emergency hotline staffed by 20 dispatchers.
    • 2 million dollars in medical equipment.
    • Brand new warehouse on Coney Island Ave and Ave I.
    • Not ONE person receives ANY compensation.
    • Two vehicles.
    • Under the direct guidance of Rav Elya Brudny and other leading Flatbush Rabbonim.
    • Working closely on a daily basis with Flatbush Hatzolah.

Please help them reach their annual campaign goal to continue servicing the community.

