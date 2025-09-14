Chesed of Flatbush Seeing EXPLOSIVE Growth!

Chesed of Flatbush launched just three years ago to fill a major void in the community, and continues to see explosive growth.

COF responds to THOUSANDS of calls each year. 150 volunteers, including dedicated team of nurse practitioners and doctors. 24/7 emergency hotline staffed by 20 dispatchers. 2 million dollars in medical equipment. Brand new warehouse on Coney Island Ave and Ave I. Not ONE person receives ANY compensation. Two vehicles. Under the direct guidance of Rav Elya Brudny and other leading Flatbush Rabbonim. Working closely on a daily basis with Flatbush Hatzolah.



Please help them reach their annual campaign goal to continue servicing the community.