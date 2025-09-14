Chesed of Flatbush Seeing EXPLOSIVE Growth!

Chesed of Flatbush launched just three years ago to fill a major void in the community, and continues to see explosive growth.
-
- COF responds to THOUSANDS of calls each year.
- 150 volunteers, including dedicated team of nurse practitioners and doctors.
- 24/7 emergency hotline staffed by 20 dispatchers.
- 2 million dollars in medical equipment.
- Brand new warehouse on Coney Island Ave and Ave I.
- Not ONE person receives ANY compensation.
- Two vehicles.
- Under the direct guidance of Rav Elya Brudny and other leading Flatbush Rabbonim.
- Working closely on a daily basis with Flatbush Hatzolah.
Please help them reach their annual campaign goal to continue servicing the community.