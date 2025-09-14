Behind The Scenes Of The Summit In Qatar & Why Israel Should Be Concerned

Iran is exerting maximum diplomatic pressure to forge a regional coalition against Israel at the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar on Monday, Kan News reported.

The dramatic move, brewing in the lead-up to the special emergency summit in Doha following Israel’s unprecedented strike in Qatari territory, is being led by Ali Larijani, chairman of Iran’s National Security Council, who is urging participating states to establish a joint operations center against Israel—an effort to flip the regional balance from an anti-Iran axis to an anti-Israel one.

At the same time, several Arab media outlets revealed that Egypt is attempting to revive the long-dormant proposal for a “joint Arab military force” against Israel. The force, likely led by Egypt and Saudi Arabia or another Gulf nation, would be officially framed as a defensive measure to protect Arab states under attack, rather than as a direct escalation against Israel.

The idea of a joint Arab force first surfaced nearly a decade ago but failed to gain traction. Reports now indicate that Israel’s strike on Qatar has prompted Egypt to seize the moment to rally Arab support to advance the initiative.

If these plans materialize, they could shake the stability of the entire Middle East and leave Israel in a highly vulnerable position in the face of a coordinated Arab regional front.

