Israel Deploys 100 Mossad-Backed Agents in Covert Operation Against Iran’s Missile Systems

As the war erupted, Israel quietly launched one of the most daring operations in Mossad’s history. According to a new report, the agency deployed roughly 100 foreign agents inside Iran, entrusted with crippling Tehran’s most advanced missile launchers and air defense systems.

The agents — none of them Israeli — had been trained in secret for months to operate sophisticated missile platforms weighing hundreds of kilograms. Smuggled piece by piece into Iran and assembled under the nose of the regime’s security apparatus, the weapons were turned against Iran’s own ballistic missile infrastructure and anti-aircraft batteries.