Spirit Airlines Flight Scolded for Flying Too Close to Air Force One Over Long Island

A passenger jet was chewed out for flying too close to Air Force One and taking too long to adjust course as it passed over Long Island with President Trump on board.

Pilots flying Spirit Airlines Flight 1300, traveling from Fort Lauderdale to Boston, were scolded by an air traffic controller Tuesday after they tried warning them they were rapidly closing in on the president’s plane altitude and flight path as it was en route to the United Kingdom.

Audibly frustrated, the controller delivered one final tongue-lashing: “Pay attention! Get off the iPad.”