FBI Arrests Suspect in Pittsburgh Field Office Gate Attack

The FBI says it has arrested Donald Henson, accused of ramming the main gate at its Pittsburgh Field Office on Wednesday. Officials say Henson then threw an American flag over the fence before fleeing, calling it a “targeted attack on the FBI.”

