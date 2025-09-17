Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Mark Zuckerberg Unveils $799 Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Mark Zuckerberg unveils $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses

• Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday unveiled the $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, the social media company’s first consumer-ready smart glasses with a built-in display.

• The glasses, which costs $799, contain a small digital display that can be controlled via hand gestures through a wristband powered by neural technology, confirming.

• Meta on Wednesday also unveiled the $499 Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses that will go on sale in October, and the $379 Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses, that are on sale now.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MONTREAL: Judge Shields Attacker Who Beat Jewish Father in Front of Children, Says Assailant “Not Criminally Responsible”

More Protests? Avreich From Peleg Yerushalmi Arrested; Over 70 Bnei Yeshivos In Prison

4 Leftist Ex-Shin Bet Chiefs Trying To Block Zini’s Appointment; Religious Zionism CEO: “A Dark Minority”

PROBLEM FOR FRUM TROOPS? Pentagon’s New Beard Policy Raises Questions for Religious Soldiers

Dati Leumi Rabbanim: Groups Promoting IDF Enlistment Should Not Be Allowed Into Girls’ High Schools

Agudah Launches First-Ever Effort to Help NYC Students in Israel Cast Election Ballots

Disturbing Details About the Qassam Rocket Launched Near Modi’in Illit

LISTEN: Nissim Saal Presents Stirring Rendition of Carlebach’s “Meloich”

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates for First Time in 2025, Signals Two More This Year

NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo Visits the Ohel Ahead Of Rosh Hashanah [PHOTOS]