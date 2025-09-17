Mark Zuckerberg Unveils $799 Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Mark Zuckerberg unveils $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses

• Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday unveiled the $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, the social media company’s first consumer-ready smart glasses with a built-in display.

The glasses contain a small digital display that can be controlled via hand gestures through a wristband powered by neural technology.

• Meta on Wednesday also unveiled the $499 Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses that will go on sale in October, and the $379 Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses, that are on sale now.