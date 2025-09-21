“A Prize to Terrorism”: Netanyahu Slams Western Recognition of Palestine, Vows “We Will Never Allow a Terror State”

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu delivered a defiant message Sunday, declaring that Israel will never accept the establishment of a Palestinian state and warning Western governments that recognition of such an entity rewards terrorism.

“I have a clear message to those leaders who have recognized a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre of October 7: You are granting a huge prize to terrorism,” Netanyahu said. “And I have another message: It will not happen. There will be no Palestinian state west of Jordan.”

Netanyahu stressed that his opposition to a Palestinian state has been consistent throughout his political career, despite sustained international pressure. He pointed to the expansion of Jewish communities in Yehuda and Shomron under his leadership, boasting that they have doubled in size during his tenure.

“The response against the latest attempt to force a terror state on us in the heart of our country will be given after my return from the United States,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu departs this week for New York, where he is scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly’s annual debate on Friday. He will also meet with President Donald Trump at the White House next Monday, in what is expected to be a pivotal conversation on the future of the region amid growing friction between Jerusalem and Western capitals.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)