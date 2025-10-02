Trump Calls Shutdown ‘Unprecedented Opportunity’ to Cut Democrat Priorities

Trump touts shutdown as ‘unprecedented opportunity’ to cut more Democratic priorities

• President Donald Trump said Democrats gave him an “unprecedented opportunity” to slash government agencies during the government shutdown.

• The Trump administration recently said it froze about $18 billion for New York City infrastructure projects and canceled another $8 billion for climate projects in Democratic-leaning states.

• Trump said he will meet with Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, a Project 2025 author, to discuss cutting what he called “Democrat Agencies.”