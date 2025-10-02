Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Declares US in ‘Armed Conflict’ with Drug Cartels After Caribbean Strikes

Trump says US is in ‘armed conflict’ with drug cartels after ordering strikes in the Caribbean

President Donald Trump has declared drug cartels to be unlawful combatants and says the United States is now in a “non-international armed conflict,” according to a Trump administration memo, following recent U.S. strikes on boats in the Caribbean.

Congress was notified about the designation by Pentagon officials on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The memo, startling in scope, signals a potential new moment not just in the Trump administration’s willingness to reach beyond the norms of presidential authority to wage war but in Trump’s stated “America First” agenda.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

A Simple Erev Yom Kippur Request From YWN

Poll: Israelis Overwhelmingly Back Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan but Doubt It Will Ever Happen

NYC Jewish Leaders Unite Against Zohran Mamdani, Endorse Andrew Cuomo for Mayor

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Yeshiva Bochurim Injured, 1 Seriously, In Ramming Attack On Tunnels Road Near Beitar Illit

HUGE, IF TRUE: Hamas Leaning Towards Accepting Trump Plan To End Gaza War, Report Says

Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff Expected to Step Down by Year’s End

Documents Reveal: Hamas Directly Involved in Funding Sumud Flotilla

Smotrich Slams Trump’s Plan: “Dangerous Return to Oslo; It Will Also End in Tears”

This Is How The Shin Bet Foiled A Bombing Attack At A Bus Station In Akko

President Trump Hosts 14 Chabad Rabbis For 20 Minute Oval Office Meeting