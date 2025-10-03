IDF Navy Intercepts Global Sumud Flotilla, Detains 470+ Activists en Route to Gaza

The IDF released footage of Israeli Navy forces intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla, stopping 42 boats and detaining over 470 activists en route to Gaza, who were taken to Ashdod Port for deportation, in an operation dubbed “Horizon Shield.”
