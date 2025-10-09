Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

REPORT: Israel Agrees to Release Top Terrorists, Including Barghouti and Sa’adat, in Hostage Deal

REPORT: A report in the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed claims that Israel has agreed to release several of the most notorious terrorists held in its prisons — including senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine chief Ahmad Sa’adat, and Hamas commanders Ibrahim Hamed and Hassan Salameh — as part of a deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza. All four are serving multiple life sentences for orchestrating deadly terror attacks that claimed dozens of Israeli lives, primarily during the Second Intifada.

