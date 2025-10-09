Beersheba Begins Demolishing Apartment Building Hit by Iranian Missile in June Attack

Authorities in Beersheba have begun demolishing an apartment building that was directly struck by an Iranian ballistic missile during the final hours of June’s 12-day war.

The devastating attack on June 24 claimed the lives of four people — Cpl. Eitan Zacks, 18, his mother, Michal Zacks, 50, his girlfriend, Noa Boguslavsky, 18, and a neighbor, Naomi Shaanan, 73.

The building, a relatively new complex equipped with reinforced rooms, suffered catastrophic damage when the missile made a direct hit on two safe rooms on the sixth floor.