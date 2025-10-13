Trump Says He’s “Ready” for Iranian Peace Deal, Praises Iranian People

President Trump said he is “READY” for an Iranian peace deal whenever they are, emphasizing, “This is all I do in my life. I make DEALS!” He expressed confidence that Iran would cooperate, noting, “They’ve been battered and bruised… they need some help… I’d love to take the sanctions off when they’re ready!” Trump added, “I think Iran is gonna be fine,” praising the Iranian people as “great, smart, lawyers, engineers, academics” who have suffered significant setbacks, and claimed that without pressure on their nuclear program, the recent Gaza-Hamas deal might not have been possible.

