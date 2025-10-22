Yeshiva Bochrim from Ateres Shlomo Protest Outside Prison 10 Amid Draft Crisis

Yeshiva Bochrim from Yeshiva Ateres Shlomo are protesting outside Prison 10 — the first time since the start of the draft crisis that yeshiva bochurim not affiliated with the Peleg Yerushalmi have taken part in an organized public demonstration.
