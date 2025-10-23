Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Foils Weapons-Smuggling Attempt from Syria Near Mount Hermon

The IDF says it foiled a weapons-smuggling attempt from Syria into Lebanon near Mount Hermon last night. Surveillance by the 595th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit spotted suspicious activity, prompting troops from the 810th “Mountains” Regional Brigade and Unit 504 field interrogators to detain several suspects near the peak. The suspects, caught trying to move multiple firearms into Lebanon, were taken for questioning. This is the second such smuggling attempt prevented by the IDF in the area in the past week.

