Mir Yerushalayim Urges Bochurim to Join Massive Thursday Tefillah Rally in Yerushalayim

📢 Mir Yerushalayim Announcement:
Following the call of Gedolei Yisroel and Rosh HaYeshiva Rav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel shlita, all Mirrer bochurim and avreichim are instructed to join the massive tefillah rally in Yerushalayim this Thursday at 2:30 PM.
