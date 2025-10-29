Last chance: Maimonides Wants to Give Away OUR Hospital to NYC

Maimonides management is quietly staging an “open” meeting to manufacture the illusion that we support a city takeover of our hospital. No notice, just handpicked loyalists with conflicts. That’s not outreach. That’s an excuse to to protect the board.

Let’s pack the room and make the real community voice heard—respectfully, firmly, and on the record.

TONIGHT — 5:30 PM

Shreiber Auditorium, 4802 10th Ave

Bring a neighbor. Speak up. Oppose the takeover.