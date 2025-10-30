Lapid Slams Yerushalayim Protesters, Says “Everyone Will Enlist and Defend the State”

LAPID: “I want to say to all these young people, who went to this disgraceful demonstration in Jerusalem, and are marching in the streets — if you’re able to travel to a protest, you’re able to travel to an induction center; if you’re able to march in the street, you’re able to march in basic training and defend the State of Israel,” he says.

“What has been, won’t be any longer — everyone will enlist, everyone will work, everyone will go to the induction center, everyone will defend the state.”

YWN NOTE: Lapid did not graduate from high school and served as a reporter for IDF magazine Bamahane during his “mandatory military service”.