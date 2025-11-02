Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Treasury Sec. Bessent: SNAP Benefits Could Resume by Wednesday

Treasury Secretary Bessent says SNAP food benefits could restart by Wednesday

SNAP food benefits could restart as early as Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday morning.

Two federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ruled on Friday that the Trump administration must use emergency funds to pay SNAP benefits, which help feed 42 million Americans, during the government shutdown.

Judge Jack McConnell of Rhode Island also directed that these be paid out of emergency funds “as soon as possible.”

