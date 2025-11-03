Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

States Sue Trump Administration Over New Limits to Student Loan Forgiveness Program

States sue Trump admin over rule limiting student loan forgiveness for public servants

• New York Attorney General Letitia James and more than a dozen other state attorneys general on Monday sued the Trump administration over its new rule limiting eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

• The AGs’ lawsuit was prompted by the U.S. Department of Education’s final rule, released last week, that changes the definition of a “qualifying employer” under the loan relief program.

• The rule will exclude certain organizations “that engage in unlawful activities” such as “supporting terrorism and aiding and abetting illegal immigration,” according to an Education Department statement.

