Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

US Flight Cancellations Surge as FAA Orders 10% Reduction Amid Shutdown

BREAKING: US flight cancellations accelerate as airlines comply with government shutdown order

U.S. airlines began canceling hundreds of flights Thursday due to the Federal Aviation Administration’s order to reduce traffic at the country’s busiest airports starting Friday because of the government shutdown.

Nearly 500 flights scheduled for Friday were already cut nationwide, and the number of cancellations climbed throughout Thursday afternoon, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

That’s more than four times the number of flights canceled on Thursday.

The FAA has ordered airlines to phase in a 10% reduction in their flight schedules at 40 of the busiest airports across more than two dozen states.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

DRAMATIC: Justice Ministry’s Legal Adviser Bars A-G From Sdei Teiman Case

SEE THE LIST: FAA Orders 10% Flight Cut at 40 Major Airports as Record Shutdown Pushes U.S. Air Travel to the Brink

Body Returned To Israel Identifed As Tanzanian Student Joshua Mollel

NY Governor Hochul Announces $90 Million To Secure Jewish Institutions Following Flatbush Hate Crimes

Freed Hostage Segev Kalfon: “I Asked Hashem For Forgiveness for Being Mechallel Shabbos”

WAR AT THE WEDDING: Dozens Injured After Mass Brawl Breaks Out At Bnei Brak Wedding Hall

IDF CLARIFIES EARLIER REPORT: Hamas NOT Holding Goldin’s Remains in Rafah Tunnels Where Terrorists Remain Trapped

“Suspicions Against Her Have Deepened;” MAG’s Arrest Extended, Smartwatch Seized

Body Of Another Hostage Returned To Israel

Statement From Agudath Israel Of America On The NYC Mayoral Election